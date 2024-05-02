Search

Man commits suicide after slaughtering 2 wives and children

11:02 PM | 2 May, 2024
In a devastating turn of events, a man took his own life after brutally murdering his two wives and four children in Faisalabad, marking the second such horrifying incident in the city.

The grim episode unfolded on Sargodha Road, sending shockwaves through the community. According to Faisalabad Police, the perpetrator, identified as Kazim Jawad, cited overwhelming business pressures as the catalyst for his actions.

The victims, including Jawad's wives Umbreen and Faiza, along with their daughters Yamna, Urooj, and Roma, and son Moosa, were mercilessly slaughtered in their home in Gulshan-e-Madina Phase-II. Subsequently, Jawad turned the weapon on himself, bringing a tragic end to the entire family.

Initial investigations reveal that Jawad, residing on the first floor of the residence with his brother, planned the attack after calling his second wife to the house. Once gathered, he carried out the heinous act, leaving behind a scene of unimaginable horror.

Responding authorities swiftly arrived at the scene, recovering the bodies and initiating forensic procedures. This incident, reminiscent of a similar tragedy where Muhammad Tahir ended his life after killing his wife and three daughters due to financial woes, underscores the pressing issue of mental health and economic hardship prevalent in society. 

