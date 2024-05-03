Search

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 3 May 2024

08:37 AM | 3 May, 2024
Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 3 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.36 25.66
Swiss Franc CHF 302.73 305.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

