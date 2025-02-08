ICC Champions Trophy displayed at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

The iconic ICC Champions Trophy was unveiled for public display today at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The trophy was placed in the center of the stadium for fans to view during the first match of the tri-nation series, held in the break between innings.

Former Pakistan cricket captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Misbah-ul-Haq were present at the event and posed for pictures while holding the prestigious trophy, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

The ICC Champions Trophy, featuring eight teams, will be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025. This much-anticipated tournament promises thrilling matches and fierce competition as the world’s best teams compete for cricketing supremacy.

Fans in Pakistan are especially eager as the tournament returns to the region, generating significant excitement and boosting anticipation for what promises to be a memorable event.