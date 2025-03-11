Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 March 2025 Tuesday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 11, 2025, in the open market.

On Tuesday, 1 USD is 280.15 PKR, 1 Euro is 302.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 361.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.25.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.15 for buying and 281.85 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.90.