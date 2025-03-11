Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Obscene’ Fashion Show in Indian occupied Kashmir during Ramazan faces backlash

Fashion Show In Indian Occupied Kashmir During Ramazan Faces Backlash

Ramazan remains most holiest and sacred month for Muslims, and an obscene fashion show in Indian occupied Kashmir, raised eyebrows, and  sparked discussions in Legislative Assembly of the occupied valley.

The event took place in Muslim majority Gulmarg which drawn sharp criticism for its timing during the holy month.

As the pictures and clips from the event went viral, IIOJK CM Omar Abdullah clarified that Kashmir government had no involvement in the show, which was organized to celebrate 15th anniversary of the designer brand.

Local Kashmiris right activists and several others condemned the incident with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calling it obscene. Mirwaiz said the event was disrespectful to local traditions and customs, especially during holy period.

Social media users also called for respecting public’s sentiments, raising concerns over show’s insensitivity. Abdullah informed the Legislative Assembly that the government had not been involved in the organization of the event.

The incident further sparked heated debate about intersection of modern events and traditional values in Kashmir, with many locals questioning the appropriateness of such events during a sacred time.

Imran Khan silenced journalists on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's case in meeting with Trump, claims Engineer Mirza

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

