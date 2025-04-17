Anoushey Ashraf gets married in Turkiye, photos go viral

ISTANBUL – Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf has tied the knot with his friend Dino Ali in an intimate ceremony in Turkiye.

Anoushey Ashraf is considered one of Pakistan’s successful actresses. She has also hosted television shows and remains active in raising her voice for environmental issues and animal rights.

These days, the actress is in the spotlight because she has begun a new chapter in her life.

Anoushey has married her friend Dino Ali, as she shared this happy news with her fans through an Instagram story.

The actress got married at her favorite place, Turkiye, and the wedding pictures are making rounds on social media.

The Nikkah ceremony of the couple was held last year in June and it was attended by close friends and relatives.

On the occasion of her wedding, Anoushey Ashraf wore a light green dress as she looks stunning in bridal attire.

Fans have been expressing their good wishes and congratulations after the videos and photos of her wedding went viral.