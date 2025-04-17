Five-year-old girl raped, killed in Karachi

KARACHI – A minor girl was raped and killed in southern port city of Karachi, confirmed a postmortem report on Thursday.

An initial report prepared by a police surgeon said the five-year-old was raped before it was murdered. It said that samples have been sent for chemical examination, adding that the cause of her death will be determined after the final postmortem report.

Police said they found the body of the victim in a lake in Liquatabad area of the city. The family members said a woman was spotted taking the minors with her in the CCTC footage.

According to police officials, the child’s body was unrecognizable and was identified by her sister through her hair.

The girl was a resident of Sikandar Goth in the Sachal area and had gone missing on Tuesday. A case regarding the child’s disappearance had also been registered.

Earlier this year, a six-year-old girl was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Gujranwala.

Reports in local media said the accused, identified as Jhara, committed the heinous act and later buried the child’s body in his home after the kidnap and assault.

According to police reports, Iman Fatima went missing, which led her family to frantically search for her for several days. A local of the area named Jhara was then nabbed and he later confessed to the kidnapping, assault, and brutal murder of the young girl.

Cops then recovered Iman’s body from the suspect’s residence, highlighting tragic outcome of this distressing case.

The rape and murder sparked outrage among local residents, who are now calling for justice and demanding stricter measures to protect children from such violent crimes.