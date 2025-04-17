More Rains, Thunderstorms to hit parts of Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad, and northern areas will experience more rainy days this week.

In latest advisory, PMD said southern areas are expected to remain under the influence of intense heat, with daytime temperatures soaring 6 to 8 °C above the average, especially in upper and central districts of Sindh.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, and surrounding areas, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry throughout the day. Most districts of Punjab will also experience similar conditions. However, Murree, Galiyat, and nearby regions may see partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers with thunderstorms.

Sevral areas of upper KP like Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Kurram, Bajaur, and Mohmand could receive rainfall with thunder and gusty winds, per PMD report.

In Balochistan, most districts are expected to remain dry and hot, though some areas such as Zhob, Musakhel, and Barkhan may experience dust storms and thunderstorms with scattered rain during late hours.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also likely to remain dry during the day, with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of rain with thunder during the night.

Islamabad HailStorm

A severe hailstorm struck Islamabad and parts of northwestern region on Wednesday, causing damage to vehicles, solar panels, and trees.

In capital, the strong winds uprooted trees in the Tarnol area, disrupting traffic. While the storm provided a break from the heat, it led to power outages, and efforts were made to restore electricity. DC office reported ongoing damage assessments and drainage work. Meanwhile, some areas, such as Rawalpindi’s Racecourse Road, saw less rainfall and no hail.