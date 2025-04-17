Relief for Car Owners as Big discount offered for repairs after Islamabad Hailstorm

ISLAMABAD – A massive hailstorm wreaked havoc in parts of Islamabad and other regions, causing widespread damage, claiming several lives, and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

In the wake of this extreme weather event, Chinese car marker Haval came forward to support customers whose vehicles were damaged during the storm. The company announced a 40% discount on repair costs for affected vehicles, covering damage to windscreens, rear screens, and panoramic sunroofs.

Vehicle owners are urged to bring their vehicles in for repairs to avail themselves of the discount. The company stressed its commitment to standing by its customers in times of difficulty.

Islamabad Hail

This gesture has been met with positive responses from customers, who have expressed appreciation for Haval’s timely and considerate offer to help reduce the financial burden of repairs.

With the city grappling to recover from the damage, Haval’s initiative provides much-needed relief to affected vehicle owners.