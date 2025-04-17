Karachi mulls imposing Rs15,000 fine for one-way traffic violation

KARACHI – Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab revealed that a proposal is under consideration to increase the fine for one-way traffic violation to Rs15,000 on major roads under the control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He said the heavy fines for one-way violations will be imposed through city wardens. The resolution regarding the fine will be presented in the upcoming council meeting, he added.

Murtaza Wahab emphasized that this step has been taken to curb traffic law violations and ensure public safety. Strict measures are essential for improving traffic flow and preventing accidents, the mayor asserted.

The mayor appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the administration to ensure safe travel across the city.

Meanwhile, a crackdown on traffic violations is underway in Karachi on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

According to a progress report submitted by the traffic police to the Chief Minister for the period from April 9 to 16, 11,276 motorcycles were impounded for not wearing helmets and violating traffic rules.

Additionally, action was taken against 831 vehicles with fancy number plates and black-tinted windows, and 193 dumpers and tankers were seized for fitness and over-speeding issues.