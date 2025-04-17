‘This was really scary’ – Umar Gul shares latest video of Islamabad hailstorm

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani cricketer Umar Gul has shared a video of hailstorm in Islamabad where it damaged several vehicles and caused panic among residents of the capital city.

A day earlier, a powerful spell of heavy rain and a severe hailstorm struck Islamabad, causing widespread disruption and damage across the city. The hailstorm, described by locals as unusually intense, shattered the windows of several vehicles parked along the roadsides, while rainwater inundated low-lying areas, severely affecting traffic flow.

Reports from various sectors, including G-10, F-8, and I-9, indicated that large hailstones fell during the storm, creating panic and leading to property damage. The relentless downpour overwhelmed the city’s drainage system, resulting in water accumulation on major roads and in residential areas.

Following the unprecedented hail storming, people took to social media to share videos and their experience.

Umar Gul, who also resides in Islamabad, also shared a couple of videos, showing the thick layer of hail covering roads and open place of his house.

In a video, he can be seen removing the hail from outside of his house.

“Never seen anything like this before! This was really scary. May Allah have mercy upon us all. Ameen. Praying that everyone is safe n sound,” he captioned the post.

With more rainfall expected in the coming hours, the district administration has issued a weather alert and instructed all relevant departments to stay on high alert.