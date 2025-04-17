Travel to Hungry from Pakistan just got Easier, But only for THESE Passport Holders

ISLAMABAD – In major development, Hungary removed Visa Barrier for Pakistani diplomats amid strengthening ties between Islamabad and Budapest.

The Central European nation inked an agreement with South Asian nation to lift visa requirement for holders of Pakistani diplomatic passports, marking key step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.

The announcement was made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó during his official visit to Islamabad on Thursday. The minister is on a one-day visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and is accompanied by a high-level business delegation.

“We are pleased to have concluded this agreement, which will help further deepen our bilateral ties,” said Szijjártó at a joint press conference with Dar. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect in international diplomacy and stressed the need for dialogue over confrontation in global affairs.

The Hungarian delegation also attended the Pakistan-Hungary Business Forum, where Minister Szijjártó expressed his country’s interest in expanding cooperation across key sectors, including trade, energy, and investment.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the delegation and highlighted the potential for long-term partnerships through enhanced business-to-business collaboration.

Both sides are committed to boosting ties in economic, trade, and strategic sectors, with this visa agreement serving as a milestone in bilateral cooperation.