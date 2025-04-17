Is Lahore facing coronovirus wave amid rising flu cases?

LAHORE – A significant number of citizens of Lahore are affected by flu with health experts expressing fears of a wave of coronavirus.

Reports said three to four people in every household are suffering from the flu with symptoms of coronavirus.

Pulmonologist Dr. Irfan told local media that 35% of patients in Lahore are being reported with flu, cold, cough, and fever.

He said the patients are showing symptoms of COVID, adding the flu is spreading from one person to another. He has advised the flu patients must wear masks.

Dr. Irfan says that there is no need to take antibiotics for the flu, adding that the patients can take fever and anti-allergy medicine. He also advised them bed rest during the infection.

Dr. Irfan said the flu patients start feeling better after 3 to 4 days.

According to reports, Pakistan so far has faced three different waves of COVID-19. The first wave began in late May 2020 and reached its peak in mid-June when daily new confirmed case numbers and daily new death numbers started increased. It ended in mid-July 2020.