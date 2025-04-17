CNIC will now serve as MR number for patients across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Health and Nadra are working together to introduce “One Patient One ID” system which will make it easier to access to a patient’s medical record from anywhere in Pakistan at any time.

Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal held a special meeting with Chairman NADRA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, regarding this vision.

“There is no comprehensive data available on patients’ medical history in Pakistan’s health system,” said Kamal.

“We are introducing a single MR number across Pakistan. The national identity card number will now serve as the MR number,” he added.

Kamal said NADRA is Pakistan’s largest data bank.

“The Ministry of Health and NADRA will work together to deliver healthcare services to people’s doorsteps,” the minister said.

“Through telemedicine, doctors and medicines will be brought to patients’ doorsteps,” said Mustafa Kamal while asserting that utilizing modern technology is the need of the hour.

“Due to increasing population and pressure on medical services, healthcare centers are under stress,” he highlighted, adding that seventy percent of people go to large hospitals for treatment instead of visiting basic health units.

Promoting digital health can make the health system more effective and sustainable, he said, adding: “This is the time to move beyond traditional methods and include digital health in our policies”.