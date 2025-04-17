JCP approves appointment of two new judges to Supreme Court’s constitutional bench

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved the appointment of Justice Aqeel Abbasi and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as judges of the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench.

According to reports, the commission met under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to consider the nomination of two additional judges for the constitutional bench.

Reports said that the commission approved both nominations by majority vote. Justice Aqeel Abbasi received 8 votes, while Justice Ali Baqar Najafi secured 7.

However, Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, along with Barristers Ali Zafar and Gohar, opposed the appointments, insisting that proper rules should be established for nominating judges to constitutional benches.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail abstained from voting, citing his role as head of the rules committee, saying he would not participate until rules are finalised.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi voted in favor of Justice Aqeel Abbasi but abstained from voting on Justice Najafi’s appointment.

With these additions, the total number of judges on the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has risen to 15.