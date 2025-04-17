Hyderabad Horror: Train hits two students filming TikTok video

HYDERABAD – Two female students tragically lost their lives in Hyderabad after being hit by a train while filming a TikTok video.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Babban Shah railway track near Autobhan Road. The victims, students of a private institute, were recording a video on the track when the accident took place.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Soni, daughter of Kishan Lal, and 25-year-old Rishna, daughter of Muhammad Qasim. Both were residents of the village Wanki Wasi.

Police arrived at the scene immediately after the accident and shifted the bodies to a hospital. Further investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked renewed calls from citizens for safer and more responsible use of social media to prevent such tragedies.