Gold price increases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,000 and was traded all-time high at Rs350,000 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs348,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,715 to Rs300,068 from Rs298,353 whereas the prices of 10 grams 22 karat gold also went up by Rs1,572 to Rs275,072 from Rs273,500, respectively.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs59 to Rs3,401 and ten gram silver declined by Rs51 to Rs2,915.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $3,329 from $3,310 whereas that of silver decreased by $0.59 and at $32.39, the Association reported.