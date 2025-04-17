No company operating in Pakistan has links with Israel, says Tarar amid attacks on KFC, other food outlets

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar has stated that no company operating in Pakistan has any connection with Israel.

Talking to a private news channel, Tarar said that no company operating in Pakistan is linked to Israel, and targeting any company based solely on a narrative will not be allowed. He said that the law is taking action against attacks on food chains.

“Pakistan cannot have any trade agreement with Israel, nor can Pakistan import Israeli products,” he asserted.

His statement comes as cases of attacks on foreign food chains’ outlets were reported in various cities across the country during rallies held to express solidarity with Palestine.

Earlier this week, a clip of an attack on KFC outlet in Pakistan went viral, fueling growing tensions surrounding protests in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The incident, which occurred at local KFC branch, shows a group of men storming into the restaurant, causing panic among customers who were enjoying meals with their families.

The clip showed attackers wielding baseball bats and sticks, wreaking havoc on the outlet. The group can be seen damaging property and chanting anti-Israel slogans, with one man calling out the families dining inside for “sponsoring genocide on Gaza” by eating at the American fast-food chain.

The emotional confrontation caused widespread fear, as families, including children, scrambled to escape the chaotic scene.

The unrest – linked to ongoing pro-Gaza protests – sparked significant backlash against multinational brands like KFC. Protesters slammed food giants for alleged ties to Israel, with KFC among the brands facing heat.

Violence has been reported at several fast-food outlets in major cities, including Lahore and Karachi, where protests have been steadily gaining momentum. As tensions rise, the protests show no signs of subsiding, with many demanding that global brands take a stand on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Pepsi, KFC and other Western brands are also sponsoring Pakistan Super League PSL 10, which raised call for boycott of national cricket league.

With Pakistanis’ sentiment increasingly turning against these brands, many wonder whether they will address the growing calls for accountability.

The attack on KFC is just one example of the intensifying protests across Pakistan, where anti-Israel sentiment has taken a stronger hold in recent weeks.