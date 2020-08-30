Another three-day Monsoon spell likely in Sindh
Web Desk
06:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
KARACHI – Rain/thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Mirpur Khas, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmor, Shikarpur and Karachi districts from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

According to Met office a new spell of monsoon is likely to occur in Sindh from Sunday (Evening) to Tuesday.

It said in Karachi division, partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of Rain/Thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls at evening/night was predicted from Sunday (evening).

Karachi, Hyderabad among four cities declared calamity-hit areas 

While, cloudy and Rain/Thundershowers with a few heavy falls in metropolis are likely to lash on Monday.

Several areas of Karachi remained submerged and without power on Sunday, four days after record-breaking rains wreaked havoc on the city.

Residents took to social media to complain about power outages lasting more than 72 hours, as several parts of Karachi including Defence, Clifton, Tower, Orangi, Surjani Town, Naya Nazimabad and old city areas remained inundated with water.

19 dead, 13 injured after heavy rains lash Balochistan

