Pakistan to repatriate 200 nationals from India next week

ISLAMABAD – Some 200 Pakistanis stranded in India due to the suspension of train service between the two South Asian neighbours will be repatriated next week.

The repatriation, made possible with the efforts of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, will take place via the Attari-Wagah Border on September 3rd, the Geo News reported on Sunday.

Train service between Pakistan and India was suspended on August 15 after the coronavirus outbreak, leaving hundreds of Pakistanis stranded on the other side of the border in Gujrat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and Rajasthan.