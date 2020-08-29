19 dead, 13 injured after heavy rains lash Balochistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:56 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
19 dead, 13 injured after heavy rains lash Balochistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 19 people, including nine children and three women, were lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in different cities of Balochistan during current month.

According to report issued by Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), around 13 people faced injuries due to heavy rains in the current moonsoon season in various districts of the province.

The report informed that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Kalat, Kach and Khuzdar.

The PDMA report also informed that 887 completely and 98 houses were partially damaged in Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kalat, Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar due to recent rains and flood. Three bridges in Kachi, Gwadar were also damaged. The report said said that the current rain and flood had also caused damages to 11 roads in the province.

On the other hand, Sibi-Quetta Highway has been repaired and restored for all kind of traffic while flood situation is still prevailing in urban and rural areas of the province.

The heavy rain has also caused the loss in livestock and agriculture sector of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Jam Kamal Khan has also directed relevant departments to remain functional to address problems of public in rain affected areas. "Rehabilitation of rain affected National Highway and roads should be ensured as soon as possible for provision of facilities in the areas", he directed saying that Irrigation Sector would continue monitoring water level of dams and Spillway of Hub Dam to release extra water timely.

The PDMA has finalized all arrangements after following the weather conditions, adding that data was being collected on daily basis in liaison with all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

More From This Category
Central 10th Muharram procession culminates ...
09:19 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris
08:39 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to repatriate 200 nationals from India ...
07:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
AJK commemorates Youm-e-Ashur, paying homage to ...
06:59 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Another three-day Monsoon spell likely in Sindh
06:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments date extended till ...
05:31 PM | 30 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Four absolutely skin transforming DIY face masks that actually work
06:43 PM | 29 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr