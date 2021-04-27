Hania Aamir shares fasting experience during Ramadan in latest video

08:31 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Hania Aamir shares fasting experience during Ramadan in latest video
Muslims across the world including Pakistan are observing the holy month of Ramadan when they fast from sunrise till sunset, mean, they do not eat or drink anything during this time period.

Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir has recently shared a video on her Instagram story, expressing how she feels while fasting.

Making innocent face, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star says time is passing slowly as she is feeling thirsty.

