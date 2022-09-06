China approves the world’s first inhaled Covid vaccine
BEIJING – China has approved the world’s first inhaled version of coronavirus vaccine, which will be used as a booster dose.
The vaccine called Convidecia Air, which has been developed by CanSino Biologics Inc, received the approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China, the company announced on Sunday.
Utilizing the same adenovirus vector technological platform as the intramuscular version Convidecia, the newly-developed inhaled vaccine provides a non-invasive option that uses a nebulizer to change liquid into an aerosol for inhalation through the mouth.
“Convidecia Air™ is needle-free and can effectively induce comprehensive immune protection in response to SARS-CoV-2 after just one breath,” the CanSino Biologics Inc’s official statement read.
The manufacturer received the approval of its clinical trial application for Convidecia Air in March 2021. Studies published in The Lancet indicated that Convidecia Aircan induce strong humoral, cellular and mucosal immunity to achieve triple protection and effectively contain the infection and spread of the virus.
