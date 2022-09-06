Liz Truss elected new prime minister of UK
LONDON – Britain’s Conservative Party has elected Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as new leader of the party and she will replace Boris Johnson as new prime minister of the country.
An announcement about selection of Truss was made by the Conservatives on its Twitter handle on Monday after an election for party leadership were held, with 180,000 dues-paying members of the party were allowed to take part in the voting process.
Truss defeated rival Conservative government’s former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak as she promised to cut taxes, address cost-of-living issues amid demands from workers and consumers for mitigating the impact of growing food and energy prices.
𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝘿: @TrussLiz has been elected as the Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party 👇 pic.twitter.com/kbY2fp5z4X— Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 5, 2022
Truss received 81,326 votes while Sunak managed to 60,399.
Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally announce Trus as new prime minister of Britain on Tuesday.
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had no authority to make major policy decisions since July 7, when he announced to resign from the post.
