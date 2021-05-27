Pakistan reports 75 deaths, 2,726 new Covid cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 75 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,726 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,540 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 911,302.

Statistics 27 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,706

Positive Cases: 2726

Positivity % : 4.34%

Deaths : 75 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 27, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,901 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 831,744. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 59,018, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.34 percent.

At least 313,059 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 337,073 in Punjab 131,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,779 in Islamabad, 24,823 in Balochistan, 19,008 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,533 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus 12:27 PM | 25 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has tested positive for Covid-19, the PTI leader said ...

Moreover, 9,899 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,966 in Sindh, 4,009 in KP, 751 in Islamabad, 535 in Azad Kashmir, 273 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 62,706 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,006,32 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan to start COVID vaccine registration for ... 01:05 PM | 26 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Registration for vaccination against Covid-19 for all those aged above 19 will begin from tomorrow, ...

On Wednesday, Pakistan announced to open registration for vaccination against Covid-19 for all those aged above 19 from May 27.