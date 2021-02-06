Pakistan reports 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 28 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,286 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 11,914 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 553,128. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.6 percent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,198 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 508,700.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

At least 250,043 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 160,162 in Punjab, 68,180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,849 in Balochistan, 41,819 in Islamabad, 9,160 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,915 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,854 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,066 in Sindh, 1,948 in KP, 196 in Balochistan, 478 in Islamabad, 270 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.