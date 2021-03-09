Three more colleges sealed in Islamabad over COVID-19 cases
ISLAMABAD – Three more educational institutions were closed on Tuesday in the capital after novel coronavirus cases were reported.
Islamabad's District Health Officer Zaeem Zia said that a private college and two public colleges have been closed in order to prevent the students from infection.
"Colleges which have been temporarily closed include the College for Girls in G-6 and Model College for Boys in I-9."
He said that five educational institutions have so far been sealed in federal capital over rising number of coronavirus cases.
Last week, two boys’ colleges in sectors I-10/1 and F-7/3 were sealed.
At least 54 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,353 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,281 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 593,453.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,365 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 563,823. The total count of active cases is 16,349.
