Search

PakistanTop News

All-out efforts being made to disqualify me ahead of general elections, says Imran Khan

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 20 Jan, 2023
All-out efforts being made to disqualify me ahead of general elections, says Imran Khan
Source: file photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that all-out efforts are being made to disqualify him from the politics as multiple cases registered against him across the country.

Talking to BBC, the former prime minister said they were using every tactic to disqualify him ahead of the general elections in Pakistan.

Answering a question, Imran Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April last year, said: “There is absolutely no case that can disqualify me.”

Imran Khan said that free and fair elections was on the only solution to the current economic crises in Pakistan.

“The damage has been done. It is only going to get worse — the longer this government stays,” he added.

He said that a government backed by popular mandate can steer the country out of the economic crisis.

Bulletproof screen

The former PM said that he did not feel safe, adding that he would use bulletproof screens in the rallies to avoid any further attack. He vowed to go out for electioneering for the upcoming general elections.

In November last year, Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries after a man opened fire at him in Wazirabad near the party’s reception camp.

Toshakhana reference

Imran Khan had been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana reference on October 21, 2022. He challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

‘Prohibited funding case’

On October 11, the FIA booked the PTI chairman in the prohibited funding case as the agency ramps up the investigation into the matter.

In the FIR, the federal agency alleged that the Abraaj Group transferred $2.1 million to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

In addition to this, the federal government had moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for violating its May 25 orders.

The ECP was also carrying out contempt proceedings against Khan and other PTI leaders. The electoral watchdog issued arrest warrants for Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others for failing to appear before the commission on January 10.

The LHC, however, suspended the arrest warrants issued by the ECP on January 16.

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan as winner on 7 NA seats

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

‘All-weather partnership’ – Pakistan, China temporarily reopen border to facilitate trade

07:32 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan as winner on 7 NA seats

11:46 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

Pakistan expects dollar influx from next week, says SBP governor amid economic turmoil

06:40 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto criticises Imran Khan's approach towards TTP

05:01 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Have no links with new establishment, says Imran Khan

03:16 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Imran Khan to contest by-elections in all 33 National Assembly vacant seats

10:51 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

#SarwatGilani exudes #elegance in latest #pictures

11:15 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 20, 2023

08:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.25 239.5
Euro EUR 269.5 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 307 310
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 174.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.5 186.85
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,860 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 185,000 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: