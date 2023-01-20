All-out efforts being made to disqualify me ahead of general elections, says Imran Khan

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that all-out efforts are being made to disqualify him from the politics as multiple cases registered against him across the country.

Talking to BBC, the former prime minister said they were using every tactic to disqualify him ahead of the general elections in Pakistan.

Answering a question, Imran Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April last year, said: “There is absolutely no case that can disqualify me.”

Imran Khan said that free and fair elections was on the only solution to the current economic crises in Pakistan.

“The damage has been done. It is only going to get worse — the longer this government stays,” he added.

He said that a government backed by popular mandate can steer the country out of the economic crisis.

Bulletproof screen

The former PM said that he did not feel safe, adding that he would use bulletproof screens in the rallies to avoid any further attack. He vowed to go out for electioneering for the upcoming general elections.

In November last year, Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries after a man opened fire at him in Wazirabad near the party’s reception camp.

Toshakhana reference

Imran Khan had been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana reference on October 21, 2022. He challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

‘Prohibited funding case’

On October 11, the FIA booked the PTI chairman in the prohibited funding case as the agency ramps up the investigation into the matter.

In the FIR, the federal agency alleged that the Abraaj Group transferred $2.1 million to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

In addition to this, the federal government had moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for violating its May 25 orders.

The ECP was also carrying out contempt proceedings against Khan and other PTI leaders. The electoral watchdog issued arrest warrants for Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others for failing to appear before the commission on January 10.

The LHC, however, suspended the arrest warrants issued by the ECP on January 16.