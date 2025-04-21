Kaghan-Naran road reopened for traffic after closure of five months

ABBOTTABAD – The Kaghan Highway has been reopened for traffic up to Naran after a closure of for five months due to snowfall.

In November 2024, heavy snowfall had caused the closure of the Kaghan Highway, severing land connection with Naran.

Large glaciers on the Kaghan Highway have been cut through to restore the road, and now, after its reopening, tourists can once again enjoy the breathtaking views and chilly weather of the Naran Valley.

Police said arrangements for tourists in the valley will be fully completed within the next three days, and all necessary facilities will be ensured.

NHA officials stated that work is ongoing to open the Kaghan Highway all the way to Babusar Top, and the road from Naran to Babusar Top is expected to be fully restored by the end of May.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain along with strong winds and thunderstorms at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met office has also stated that Karachi is currently experiencing a heatwave.

According to the department, the maximum temperature in Karachi today is expected to range between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, and the weather is predicted to remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours.

In light of the heatwave, health experts have advised Karachi residents to take precautions, recommending that people avoid going outdoors unnecessarily between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also reported expected maximum temperatures for other cities: Hyderabad at 41°C, Nawabshah at 42°C, Sukkur at 40°C, Multan at 39°C, Lahore at 38°C, Peshawar at 33°C, and Quetta at 24°C.