Pope Francis breathes his last at 88 after Easter Sunday appearance

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis, the chief of Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City State, died on Monday morning at the age of 88, a day after he made a appearance at Saint Peter’s Square during Easter Sunday celebrations.

The death announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who said in a statement shared via the Vatican’s official Telegram channel: “This morning at 7:35 am (10:35 PKT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.”

Pope Francis died after recovering from a serious pneumonia. He had been showing signs of fragility in recent times due to age factor. Despite deteriorating health, his presence at Easter Mass had uplifted millions of faithful around the world.

Elected in 2013, Pope Francis was the first Jesuit and the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. He was widely recognized for his efforts to reform Church policies, promote interfaith dialogue, and advocate for the poor and marginalized.

Leaders and citizens from across the globe are mourning his passing, with tributes pouring in to honor a Pope known for his humility, progressive outlook, and unwavering commitment to compassion and justice.

Funeral arrangements and further details are expected to be announced by the Vatican in the coming days.

Pope Francis

Jorge Mario Bergoglio also known as Pope Francis, was known for his humility, advocacy for the marginalized, and progressive stance on global issues, as he left a legacy of reform and inclusion that redefined the modern papacy.

He hailed from Argentina, and belonged to modest beginnings to become one of the most influential religious figures of the 21st century. After recovering from a severe illness as a young man, he joined Society of Jesus in 1958 and was ordained a priest.

He later led Jesuits in hometown Argentina and was appointed Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. In 2001, he was elevated to cardinal by Pope John Paul II.

His leadership during Argentina’s economic crisis and vocal criticism of political corruption often placed him at odds with national leaders. Nevertheless, his reputation for simplicity and compassion grew steadily, drawing international attention.

In 2013, Francis was elected 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. He quickly became known for breaking with tradition.

Globally, he played key role in restoring diplomatic ties between US and Cuba, negotiated with Beijing over appointment of bishops, and advocated for decriminalization of homosexuality.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from leaders across religious and political spectrums, reflecting the broad impact of a pope.