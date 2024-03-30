Long Weekend ahead as Punjab announces Holiday on Monday

LAHORE - Punjab government has announced a holiday for 'Day after Easter' on Monday, April 1, 2024 for the Christian community.

The government in country's most populated region Punjab declared holiday for Christian community so that Christian community can enjoy Easter with zeal and fervour.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also approved grant of Rs5,000 for each family. CM directed district administrations to ensure the transparent distribution of funds.

Earlier, Sindh government announced two public holidays for the first week of April. April 1st is declared a public holiday for Christian while second holiday is on death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.











