Pakistani bowling legend Waqar Younis inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer turned coach Waqar Younis, who is considered to be one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Former Pakistani bowler who took 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets, received his commemorative cap and plaque during the lunch break of series-deciding last game between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board, the former skipper said that he is feeling proud to be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame and for becoming a part of an elite list that features legends like Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, and Hanif Mohammad.

Waqar Younis gets inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame!

Waqar, nicknamed 'The Burewala Express', said representing Team Green was the fulfillment of his dream and he still get thrilled to remember that moment.

He continued saying that “It is a moment of pride for me that I am standing in the ranks of great players like Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mehmood Hanif Mohammad, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas because of this honour. All these players are legends and history is full of everlasting stories of their services to cricket.

The trademark of the 50-year-old right-arm pacer was said to be his reverse swing which he managed to throw at high speed. Along with the Swing of Sultan Wasim Akram, Waqar formed one of the most feared bowling attacks.

The former cricketer holds the record for being the youngest to take 400 wickets in ODI cricket. He played seven Tests at the Gaddafi Stadium and took 29 wickets with seven for 86 against New Zealand in October 1990 as his best.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board Hall of Fame was launched in April last year as officials approved its 62nd meeting with the sole objective being to honor and celebrate the achievements of some of the top cricketers.