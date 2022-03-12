TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with sister Alishbah Anjum goes viral

TikTok's stars Jannat Mirza and Alishbah Anjum's unprecedented popularity has the power to storm the internet with just one video.

This time around, the sister duo’s latest video is spreading like wildfire online. The aforementioned video is garnering its fair hair of attention as it hints towards heartbreak and unrequited love.

Shared on Instagram, the TikTok video shows Alishbah and Jannat walking where the latter stops a man and her expression show that they share a history. "TU JAANDA NAHI????", captioned Mirza.

Keeping it classy, Mirza's spectacular acting left her massive fans mesmerized with her new social media video.

Mirza is the most followed Pakistani Tiktoker. She is closely followed by sister Alishba Anjum. Following the footsteps of her sister, Sehar has also joined TikTok and she also got engaged.

On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.