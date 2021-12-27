Senator Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan’s new finance minister
Web Desk
01:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Days after being elected as Senator, Shaukat Tarin on Monday (today) has taken oath as a federal finance minister.

Report of state broadcaster said the swearing-in ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Shaukat Tarin.

Federal and provincial ministers, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and other senior government officers attended the ceremony.

Previously, the PTI-led central government-appointed Shaukat Tarin as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue while days ago, he took oath as a senator. 

Tarin won the senate seat from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) last week by securing 87 votes. The seat was vacated by Muhammad Ayub Afridi, who resigned from the upper house of parliament in November.

