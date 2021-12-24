Shaukat Tarin takes oath as senator
Share
ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was sworn in as a senator after he won the by-election for a general seat in the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.
Tarin bagged 87 votes, while according to KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, four votes were rejected and five lawmakers did not partake in the elections.
The seat fell vacant last month after PTI’s Ayub Afridi had resigned from the Senate to make way for Tarin. As per the rules, when a seat falls vacant, the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to hold elections on it within 30 days.
It should be noted that to get elected, a candidate needs more than 50% votes of the 145 members. The PTI has 94 members in the provincial assembly, the JUI-F has 15, ANP 12, PML-N 7, PPP five, the Balochistan Awami Party four, Jamaat-e-Islami three, and the PML-Q each have one member.
The government is set to present a Rs360 billion mini-budget before the Parliament later this week for withdrawal of General Sales Tax (GST) exemptions and slapping standard rate of 17% on import of essential consumable and industrial goods.
It was important for Tarin to get elected as a senator as according to the rules, only lawmakers can present the budget in Parliament.
PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy ... 11:22 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a 21-member supreme committee to devise a political strategy for ...
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- PHC bars KP private schools from receiving annual, admission fees01:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire01:00 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Shaukat Tarin takes oath as senator12:30 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Sydney Sixers sign Shadab Khan for BBL 1111:50 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for LG polls in KP, ...11:22 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Sarwat Gilani celebrates birthday with family and friends11:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Mariam Ansari marries Moin Khan’s son Owais09:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Ali Ansari shows off his killer dance moves at sister's wedding07:29 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021