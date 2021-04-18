Another Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK’s Ramban

SRINAGAR – An Indian soldier Sunday committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Ramban district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to the local police, Sepoy Hanuman Choudhary, who was on patrol duty, ended his life in the camp in the Ukhral area around midnight.

The dead body of the Indian armed forces personnel has been shifted to a local hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, local law enforcers have started inquest proceedings however the motive behind the suicide was not known immediately.

As per official sources, at least 35 soldiers stationed in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir region committed suicide in 2020.

Earlier in 2019, the Indian Minister informed that there were 95 cases of suicide among armed force personnel. In 2018, there were 107 cases, while in 2017, 103 were reported.

Experts cite different reasons for the increasing numbers of suicide cases like stress, trauma which ultimately lead to suicidal deaths.