SC orders action against SMCA officials involved in construction permits of Nasla Tower
Court orders officials to ensure compensation to evicted residents
KARACHI – The country’s top court on Monday again directed the officials to fasten the demolition process of Nasla Tower and ordered registration of criminal cases against officials in the Sindh Building Control Authority (SMCA).
Reports in local media said the judge ordered action against the officials who approved the plan for Nasla Tower structure – an illegally constructed residential building which the Supreme court directed to demolish for encroaching on the land reserved for a service road.
A two-judge bench comprising CJP Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed during a hearing pertaining to unauthorized and illegal construction directed the anti-corruption department to register a case against those involved in approving the building plan.
The top judge also ordered the law enforcers to register a separate case against the officials involved in the approval of Nasla Tower. DIG west has been directed to take immediate action against the officials and present the report to the court.
Meanwhile, the top court also ordered to seize the 780 square yards of the land Nasla Tower was constructed upon and directed the Sindh High Court's (SHC) official assignee to take possession of the land and stop its sale.
CJP irritated over delay said ‘such building is torn down within one hour in the world. What are you people doing?’, on this, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon told the court that 400 labourers were working on the task, adding that five floors of the building have been demolished so far.
