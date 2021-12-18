Evicted resident of Nasla Tower dies of ‘severe depression’

Residents of 55 flats have not received any compensation amount yet
Web Desk
11:18 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Shamim Usman, a resident of Nasla Tower and a former employee of the Pakistan International Airline, succumbed to 'sheer depression' after being forced to leave her home.

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) on Friday said an evicted resident of the Nasla Tower has died of 'severe mental stress'. The deceased was among hundreds of Karachiites who left the illegally constructed building on orders from the country’s top judge.

CJP Gulzar ordered the demolition of the tower built partly on the service lane in the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society.

Reports quoting officials also added the 65 years old had earlier appealed to the apex court, and other metropolitan administration not to bulldoze the residence while the residents of 55 flats have not received any compensation amount yet.

Builders association also claimed that Shamim was suffering from depression after she was forced to vacate her flat in the multi-story building. The deceased reportedly invested all her money including service benefits on retirement.

Meanwhile, the demolition of the tall building is currently underway and a large number of laborers are busy razing the building.

