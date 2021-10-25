Supreme Court wants Nasla Tower demolished in a week
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Monday directed to demolish illegally-constructed Nasla Tower in a week and ordered to cut off the water and electricity connections of the 15-story building.
During the hearing at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, refused to let the residents of the building speak. Justice Ijaz Ul Hassan and Justice Qazi Amin were also on the three-member bench.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also appeared before the court after the bench summoned the PPP leader.
The top judge asked why the illegally constructed the 15-storey building was not yet demolished. The court also trashed pleas of the owner and residents of the Nasla Tower that sought a review of its judgment.
The Supreme Court also has ordered that electricity and water supply to the building – located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal – be cut off by Wednesday.
The Karachi commissioner should demolish the tower in a week and submit the report to the Supreme Court, the bench remarked.
Reports quoting the verdict said that there is no denial that the building was illegally expanded. The original plot was 780 square yards while it was built on 1,044 square yards.
“A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased,” it said.
Earlier this month, authorities published advertisements in local newspapers instructing people residing in the Nasla Tower to vacate the building by October 27.
