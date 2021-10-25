Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after Pakistan’s victory against India

04:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after Pakistan’s victory against India
Pakistan's cricket team had an unbelievable triumph against India during the T20 World Cup which has left the cricket buffs across the globe screaming and crying in admiration.

Bringing their best game forward, Shaheen Shah Afridi was a heart stealer as he scooped up wicket upon wicket while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan racked up runs setting the perfect victory for the Men in Green.

However, the memorable reaction from the historic match has been truly heartwarming. Among those precious moments was Babar's father who was in tears following his son's impressive innings against the arch-rivals, India.

Spreading like wildfire, the video has been winning hearts as the wholesome moment was captured on camera. The proud father shed tears of joy after the winning shot was hit.

Keeping in view that Babar hit the winning runs to turn a new page in the Pakistan-India cricket rivalry, the performance was surely memorable.

Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

