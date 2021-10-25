Celebrities over the moon after Pakistan’s historic triumph over India

The entire nation has been over the moon as Pakistan’s cricket team made history on Sunday after defeating India by a record-breaking 10 wickets.

The unbelievable triumph left the cricket buffs in a complete frenzy and the admiration for the green warriors soared high. The match marked the first time Pakistan ever defeated India in the world cup.

The social media was stormed with a burgeoning list of congratulations, memes and highlights from the memorable face-off.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistani stars who were equally thrilled expressed their excitement and gratitude. Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Mehwish Hayat and Asim Azhar shared their utmost delight through their social media handles.

OUUFFFFFF!!! Heart is bursting with pride… waaaaah! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #PakvsIndia — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 24, 2021

Well done Boys in Green.We’ve waited a long time to savour this victory. So proud to see you bring your A game to the T20 World Cup today. You pulled together as a team in every department.What I witnessed was truly world class. Great start!????Now let’s bring that trophy home.???????????? pic.twitter.com/whyTXHmSVC — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 24, 2021

Congratulations PAKISTAN! This was phenomenal boys , from bowling to batting to catching it was flawless ! Made us more than proud ❤@babarazam258 @TheRealPCBMedia — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) October 24, 2021

This was truly some fantastic cricket. Congratulations, Pakistan! Babar Azam & Rizwan zindabaad! pic.twitter.com/6x80YVAnhj — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 24, 2021

Pakistan and India played against each other on October 24 in Dubai. The match kicked off the Super-12 stage for both teams.