Celebrities over the moon after Pakistan’s historic triumph over India
Web Desk
01:40 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Share

The entire nation has been over the moon as Pakistan’s cricket team made history on Sunday after defeating India by a record-breaking 10 wickets.

The unbelievable triumph left the cricket buffs in a complete frenzy and the admiration for the green warriors soared high. The match marked the first time Pakistan ever defeated India in the world cup.

The social media was stormed with a burgeoning list of congratulations, memes and highlights from the memorable face-off. 

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistani stars who were equally thrilled expressed their excitement and gratitude. Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Mehwish Hayat and Asim Azhar shared their utmost delight through their social media handles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Pakistan and India played against each other on October 24 in Dubai. The match kicked off the Super-12 stage for both teams.

Pakistani stars excited for Pak-India T20 World ... 07:37 PM | 24 Oct, 2021

Pakistanis and Indians have been obsessed with cricket and admirably so the masses and celebrities alike can be spotted ...

01:40 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

