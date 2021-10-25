Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling

Web Desk
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
Share

Indian Muslim cricketer Mohammad Shami was subjected to online abuse and called a "traitor" after Pakistan's victory against India in the high-voltage clash took place.

As the online racist slurs against the Indian cricketer intensified, the 31-year-old Shami was horribly abused. The following development comes after India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that his side had been "outplayed".

Now, the former pacer of the Indian Cricket Team Irfan Pathan has stepped forward to support him. Commenting on how he had never faced such a situation in the past, he took to his Twitter handle and wrote,

“Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan. I’m talking about India of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. Shami.”

Moreover, Harbhajan Turbanator also defended Mohammad Shami and said,” We love you Shami.”

Ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag also shared his two cents on the matter. "He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami," 

Mohammad Shami is the only Muslim cricketer on the Indian Cricket Team in the ICC Men’s-XI Cricket World Cup.

Twitter hilariously trolls Akshay Kumar after ... 05:38 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

Pakistan's cricket team had an incredible triumph against India during the T20 World Cup which has left cricket fans ...

More From This Category
Twitter hilariously trolls Akshay Kumar after ...
05:38 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after ...
04:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan wears Pakistani designer’s ...
02:20 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan bat first against ...
03:23 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Celebrities over the moon after Pakistan’s ...
01:40 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
FC Team secures second consecutive Gobi's Paints ...
02:51 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

Matches Summary

ICC T20 Quiz

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr