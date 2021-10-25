Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling

Indian Muslim cricketer Mohammad Shami was subjected to online abuse and called a "traitor" after Pakistan's victory against India in the high-voltage clash took place.

As the online racist slurs against the Indian cricketer intensified, the 31-year-old Shami was horribly abused. The following development comes after India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that his side had been "outplayed".

Now, the former pacer of the Indian Cricket Team Irfan Pathan has stepped forward to support him. Commenting on how he had never faced such a situation in the past, he took to his Twitter handle and wrote,

“Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan. I’m talking about India of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. Shami.”

Moreover, Harbhajan Turbanator also defended Mohammad Shami and said,” We love you Shami.”

Ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag also shared his two cents on the matter. "He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami,"

Mohammad Shami is the only Muslim cricketer on the Indian Cricket Team in the ICC Men’s-XI Cricket World Cup.