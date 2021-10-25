Saudi Arabia cancels 14-day waiting period for Umrah pilgrims
Web Desk
06:43 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Saudi Arabia cancels 14-day waiting period for Umrah pilgrims
Share

RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has abolished 14 day waiting period for Umrah pilgrims.

Pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah will now no longer be required to wait for 14 days to book for the ritual, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Saudi Ministry of Interior announced last week, the easing of restrictions across the Kingdom, including those affecting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, allowing a full return to operations and capacity.

A statement issued by Kingdom’s official agency had said: “This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity”.

Saudi Arabia allows full-capacity attendance at ... 03:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2021

JEDDAH – Mecca’s Grand Mosque has dropped social distancing as worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for ...

Meanwhile, Saudi officials said worshippers must be fully vaccinated against the novel virus while all visitors need to wear face masks within the mosque.

The Kingdom has also lifted restrictions at gatherings, transportation, closed venues, restaurants, and cinemas.

Earlier, the kingdom announced to accept vaccinating foreigners for Umrah as the pandemic immensely disturbed the pilgrimages – that is key revenue earners for the largest country in the Middle East.

More From This Category
Sudan’s military detains PM Hamdok, ministers ...
04:19 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 Western ...
04:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
On UN Day, Pakistan Army reaffirms resolve to ...
02:39 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
United Nations officially came into existence on ...
02:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
Pakistani cabbie released after spending 17 years ...
01:08 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
FO issues statement on ‘American use of ...
10:57 AM | 23 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr