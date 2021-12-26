Snow blankets Murree and other hilly areas of Pakistan
Share
NATHIAGALI – Heavy snowfall coupled with rain and thunderstorm continued all day in most parts of mountainous Pakistan Sunday.
Despite heavy snow, a large number of tourists have reached Galyat to enjoy the live snowfall as a new spell during the current winter season started this morning in the Hazara division.
Galyat received up to 8 inches of snow and Naran received up to one foot while many the snow hit areas remained disconnected with other parts of the region.
Another cold wave has struck Hazara division where from last 24 hours rain is continued in the plain areas and hilly areas of the region are receiving heavy snowfall, in district Abbottabad Circle Bakot, Galyat, Thandyani have received snow while upper Manshera district including Shugran, Kaghan and Naran also received heavy snow.
Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and C&W heavy and snow clearing machinery are working to remain open Main Murree road for traffic while some of the link roads of Bakot, Nathiagali Thdandyani road, Pattan, Pahalir road, Ayubia, Khanaspur road, Khara Gali Palak road, Changla Gali Ziyarat Masoom roads have closed for vehicular traffic.
The weather forecast for the Hazara division particularly upper parts rain and snowfall would continue for the next 48 hours.
GDA also issued a travel advisory for the tourists to use tyre chains in the snow hit areas, avoid parking vehicles on the roadsides which can block the traffic flow.
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Afghanistan's Naveenul Haq pulls out of PSL708:07 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan condemns fresh escalation in extrajudicial killings in IIOJK07:36 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PPP all set to mark 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto06:11 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Snow blankets Murree and other hilly areas of Pakistan05:38 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Taliban ban women from travelling long distances without family member04:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021