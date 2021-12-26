Snow blankets Murree and other hilly areas of Pakistan

NATHIAGALI – Heavy snowfall coupled with rain and thunderstorm continued all day in most parts of mountainous Pakistan Sunday.

Despite heavy snow, a large number of tourists have reached Galyat to enjoy the live snowfall as a new spell during the current winter season started this morning in the Hazara division.

Galyat received up to 8 inches of snow and Naran received up to one foot while many the snow hit areas remained disconnected with other parts of the region.

Another cold wave has struck Hazara division where from last 24 hours rain is continued in the plain areas and hilly areas of the region are receiving heavy snowfall, in district Abbottabad Circle Bakot, Galyat, Thandyani have received snow while upper Manshera district including Shugran, Kaghan and Naran also received heavy snow.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and C&W heavy and snow clearing machinery are working to remain open Main Murree road for traffic while some of the link roads of Bakot, Nathiagali Thdandyani road, Pattan, Pahalir road, Ayubia, Khanaspur road, Khara Gali Palak road, Changla Gali Ziyarat Masoom roads have closed for vehicular traffic.

The weather forecast for the Hazara division particularly upper parts rain and snowfall would continue for the next 48 hours.

GDA also issued a travel advisory for the tourists to use tyre chains in the snow hit areas, avoid parking vehicles on the roadsides which can block the traffic flow.