PPP all set to mark 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
LARKANA – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has finalised arrangements for the 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
The anniversary would be held on Monday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the ancestral graveyard of Bhutto family.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told the reporters on Sunday that tight security arrangements have been made to meet any eventuality.
There will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
Bhutto's husband and former president Asif Ali Zardari will not attend the event due to bad health, according to party sources.
A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.
Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.
The coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed on the occasion.
Over 7500 police personnel, including women cops, traffic wardens, special police commandos of Sindh Police and 300 hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party will hold special prayer ceremonies across the country for their slain leader.
Quran and Fateh Khawani will also be held at her Mazar at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana.
PPP Punjab will also organize a central ceremony at its offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi and South Punjab to pay tributes to Benazir Bhutto for her services for democracy.
