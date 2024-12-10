Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

China and Punjab join hands for advanced air quality management system

China And Punjab Join Hands For Advanced Air Quality Management System

In a landmark development during Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s historic visit to China, an agreement was reached to establish the “Beijing-Punjab Clean Air Joint Working Group.” Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb will represent Punjab in this initiative.

Punjab and China have pledged to collaborate on critical environmental concerns, including biodiversity, combating smog, wildlife conservation, and promoting afforestation. The collaboration will include the establishment of an advanced air quality management system in Punjab with Chinese expertise.

Key Areas of Cooperation

Under the agreement, China and Punjab will exchange environmental sciences knowledge, ensure policy coordination, and strengthen institutional capacities. The focus will also include data monitoring and sharing, green urban planning, and the transfer of cutting-edge technology.

China will provide support in adopting eco-friendly energy and transport solutions, including helping Punjab transition to an electric transportation system. Additionally, China will assist in agricultural development through the introduction of sustainable machinery and modern farming techniques.

The partnership extends to hydroelectric power initiatives and efficient water resource management, vital for addressing Punjab’s environmental challenges.

China’s Support for Smog Mitigation

China’s Minister of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu, praised Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s proactive efforts to tackle smog and improve environmental conditions in Punjab. Minister Huang also provided a detailed briefing on ecological conservation and safeguarding biodiversity.

Discussions included ambitious plans to establish “model cities” in Punjab, integrating sustainable urban development practices. The Chinese Ministry of Ecology commended Pakistan’s, and specifically Punjab’s, environmental conservation initiatives.

Maryam Nawaz’s Vision for Punjab

During her discussions, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of adopting modern Chinese environmental models to combat climate change effectively. Highlighting her administration’s achievements since assuming office in March 2024, she noted the launch of Punjab’s first comprehensive smog mitigation plan and large-scale afforestation projects.

She stressed the significance of benefiting from China’s urban planning expertise and its smart city development experience. “Pakistan and China are iron brothers,” she remarked, adding that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is pivotal for promoting sustainable energy projects.

Maryam Nawaz also lauded China’s selection of Huang Runqiu as its Minister of Ecology, commending his visionary leadership. She acknowledged Maryam Aurangzeb’s tireless work in environmental policy and efforts to combat smog in Punjab.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

The visit signifies a new chapter in Pakistan-China relations, with environmental cooperation emerging as a key focus. The initiatives announced are expected to yield significant benefits for Punjab, addressing pressing climate and ecological challenges while setting a precedent for regional environmental diplomacy.

Gold Rates

Forex

