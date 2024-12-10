Pakistan’s Muhammad Saqib wins gold at World MMA Championship

Muhammad Saqib has brought glory to Pakistan by clinching the gold medal at the World Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event, organized under the auspices of the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts, witnessed fierce competition among athletes from around the globe.

Saqib triumphed in the under-18, 52.2 kg category, defeating a formidable opponent from Kazakhstan. The intense bout spanned three rounds, with Saqib showcasing extraordinary skill and resilience, especially in the second and third rounds, where he dominated his opponent completely.

In addition to Saqib’s stellar performance, Pakistan’s Mahmood Kamal earned two bronze medals in the minus 93 kg and plus 93 kg categories, further solidifying the nation’s position in the championship.

This year’s tournament saw participation from over 600 athletes representing 63 countries, making it a highly competitive and prestigious event. Saqib’s victory not only highlights his exceptional talent but also marks a proud moment for Pakistan in the global MMA arena.

The success of these athletes underscores the growing prominence of martial arts in Pakistan and reflects the potential for future champions on the international stage.