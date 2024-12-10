Google reveals 2024’s most searched people in Pakistan

KARACHI – Google, the world’s leading search engine, has released its annual list of the most searched personalities in Pakistan for 2024.

Google has compiled the top trending searches based on billions of searches made throughout the year in six different categories: Cricket, How-To, Recipes, Movies and Dramas, Technology, and Personalities.

The list was created by analyzing the most trending searches during the year, Google said in a statement.

In 2024, several unique personalities were searched in Pakistan. The most searched personality in Pakistan this year was Abbas Attar, an Iranian-born French photographer.

While it is not clear why he was searched the most in Pakistan, Google Trends suggests that there was a significant surge in searches about him in late March 2024. At that time, Google released a doodle in his name, which might have contributed to the rise in searches.

Lebanese-American Etel Adnan is the second most searched personality in Pakistan while Arshad Nadeem, who won gold medal for Pakistan in Olympics this year, stood at third place.

Actor Sana Javed is at the fourth place as searches rose about her following her marriage with cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sajid Khan, who showed impressive performance in England Test series, Shoaib Malik, Hareem Shah, Minahil Malik, Zoya Nasir and Mukehs Ambani are among the top 10 searched personalities in Pakistan.