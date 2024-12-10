Pakistan forces kill 15 terrorists in Zhob operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 15 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in general area Sambaza of Zhob district on Tuesday.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and resultantly 15 of them were killed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Arifur Rehman, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other terrorist present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR said.