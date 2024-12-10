Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Proposal for 55-year retirement age for civil employees presented to PM

ISLAMABAD – A proposal to set the retirement age at 55 years, applicable only to civilians, has been presented to the Prime Minister.

According to reports, the Prime Minister has been briefed on the proposal for retirement at 55 years, but no decision has been made yet as it remains in the initial stages. If implemented, the decision will only apply to civil employees.

The prime minister did not receive a positive response during the meeting regarding the proposed retirement age. If the age limit is set at 55, several bureaucrats might retire, but the bureaucracy itself is not in favour of this.

On the other hand, sources from the Ministry of Finance disclosed that the IMF has demanded the inclusion of serving employees in the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The IMF has suggested that serving employees be included in the scheme on the same lines as new recruits. Following this demand, the Ministry of Finance is working on implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme for serving employees.

Additionally, the Ministry is also considering proposals to restore the Federal Secretariat Allowance, which has been frozen for over a decade.

